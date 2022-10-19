Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 142,240 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,240 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 4.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMT. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 43,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,566. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

