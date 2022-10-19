Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Shares Sold by Lynwood Capital Management Inc.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the period. Executive Network Partnering makes up approximately 1.7% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Executive Network Partnering worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 1,130.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 349,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPC stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 1,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,696. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Executive Network Partnering in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

