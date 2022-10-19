Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,617,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,511 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $163,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $32,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,216. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

