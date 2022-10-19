Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Exelon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,435,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

