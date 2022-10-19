Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) & MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Critical Contrast

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expedia Group and MingZhu Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $8.60 billion 1.78 $12.00 million $2.01 48.29 MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 2.63 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 0 14 11 0 2.44 MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Expedia Group and MingZhu Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Expedia Group presently has a consensus price target of $162.58, suggesting a potential upside of 68.46%. Given Expedia Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Risk & Volatility

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Expedia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group 4.26% 22.14% 3.24% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Expedia Group beats MingZhu Logistics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel and non-travel vertical, which includes corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers and financial institutions; and Egencia that provides corporate travel management services. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites; and Expedia Group Media solutions. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About MingZhu Logistics

(Get Rating)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.