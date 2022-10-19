Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.24

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 270988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
Several equities analysts have commented on FANUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.04.
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
