FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Update

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 824,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $7,844,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Trading Down 5.8 %

FBK opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.