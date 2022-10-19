Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

FRT stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.86%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

