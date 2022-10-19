FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 665,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 333.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 158,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121,582 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FibroGen Stock Performance

FGEN stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.78.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

