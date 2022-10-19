Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Raised by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $30,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,336. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.37 and a 12 month high of $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.