Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.50. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,920,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

