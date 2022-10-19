FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. 31,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,326,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.
The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.
In other news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
