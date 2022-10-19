FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. 31,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,326,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

FIGS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

Insider Activity

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

