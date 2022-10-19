First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $266.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.77.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.