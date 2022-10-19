First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $150.42 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.87 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

