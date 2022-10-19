First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $204.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

