First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,225 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

