First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

A opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

