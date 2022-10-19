First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

