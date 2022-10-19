First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.63 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 347.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,791,000 after buying an additional 214,592 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

