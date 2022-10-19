First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,643 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie stock opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

