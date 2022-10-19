First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 160,017 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 101,921.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,017 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

