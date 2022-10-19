First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,191 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

NYSE TSN opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

