First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$33.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.48.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.