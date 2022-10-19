First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Up 2.1%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.15. 38,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 255,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.