First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.25. 921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,327 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 16.19% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

