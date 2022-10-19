FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 111,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 708.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 40,606 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,444,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.