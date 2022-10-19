Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 18.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

FISV opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.