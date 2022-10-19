Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
