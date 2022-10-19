Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

