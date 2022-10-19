Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

