Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FLC opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

