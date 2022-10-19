Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:FLC opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
