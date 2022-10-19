Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $1.48 on Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $35.99 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00007680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,318.11 or 0.27603106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

