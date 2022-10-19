Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Up 8.7% in September

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 14,090,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,896. Fluor has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -84.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

