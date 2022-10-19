FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.