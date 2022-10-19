Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 429.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,815 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 111,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $79,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.96. 27,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

