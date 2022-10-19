Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases $213,312.32 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 51,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $213,312.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,117,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,926,774.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $243,355.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $193,762.36.

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $155,023.44.

On Friday, October 7th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 17,402 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $74,306.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $3,050.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

