Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 850 ($10.27).
Frasers Group Price Performance
SDIPF opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $8.08.
Frasers Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frasers Group (SDIPF)
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.