Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,300 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 938,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.