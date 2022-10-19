Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Shares Up 1.9%

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$7.90. Approximately 4,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$137.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.79.

About Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

