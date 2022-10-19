Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 146,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.20.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 193.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

