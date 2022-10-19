Fruits (FRTS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $769,150.00

Fruits (FRTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Fruits has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $221.90 million and $769,150.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.50 or 0.27665712 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

