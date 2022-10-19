FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,261,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,214 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 312,319 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 161,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 132.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

