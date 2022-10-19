Function X Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $523,912.00 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. Function X has a total market cap of $90.04 million and approximately $523,912.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003160 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
