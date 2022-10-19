FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

DLR stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

