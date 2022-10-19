FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

