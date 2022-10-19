FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Issued By Scotiabank

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAEGet Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

NYSE:CAE opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAEGet Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,162 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in CAE by 15.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after buying an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,482,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CAE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after buying an additional 834,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

