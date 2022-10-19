Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $3.38. Galaxy Resources shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 3,700 shares trading hands.
Galaxy Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.
Galaxy Resources Company Profile
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
