GateToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.12 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.38 or 0.00022901 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $474.55 million and $2.12 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.37890051 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,182,224.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

