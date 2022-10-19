Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.83.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $147.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.