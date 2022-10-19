General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Electric were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in General Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after buying an additional 584,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in General Electric by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after buying an additional 471,082 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. 124,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

