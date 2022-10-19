Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Update

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 35,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Genius Brands International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GNUS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 7,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Genius Brands International has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 215.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genius Brands International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 219.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

