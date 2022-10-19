Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Update

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 35,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Genius Brands International Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of GNUS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 7,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Genius Brands International has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.32.
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 215.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genius Brands International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Genius Brands International
Genius Brands International Company Profile
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
